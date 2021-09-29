Journey tribute Scarab at Mixers on Friday

Relive the 70s and 80s with Scarab: A Journey Experience – a Journey cover band performing worldwide – at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Scarab: The Journey Experience is the closest re-creation to the 70s and 80s powerhouse. An absolutely dynamic stage show. The Internationally touring tribute act performs a concert with all of the sights, sounds and of course songs that made Journey famous the world over. Local rock band Tattoed Lies will be opening band. There is a $10 cover and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.