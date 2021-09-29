CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

TAMUC – Sports

 8 days ago

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY-COMMERCE ACCEPTS INVITATION TO SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE. NCAA Division II power to begin the NCAA Division I transition in 2022-23 academic year. COMMERCE – The Southland Conference, following the unanimous approval of its presidential Board of Directors, has extended an invitation of membership to Texas A&M University-Commerce, the league and institution announced Tuesday morning. The university, a longstanding NCAA Division II power located an hour east of Dallas, will officially join the Southland on July 1, 2022, and begin a four-year transition to Division I at the same time.

The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost 'All Credibility'

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday's loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell's team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC's Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
AL.com

The night Alabama's dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October's upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez 'Rumors'

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week's 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday's game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he's been hearing some "ridiculous rumors" about his starting quarterback. He...
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate "Long Term" Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK. MEN'S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Lorien Nightingale, Sr., LeTourneau. LeTourneau senior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) won for the third time in four races at the Concordia Classic, running an 8K ark of 25:43.3. He led the YellowJackets to a second-place finish. It is Nightingale's third Runner of the Week of the year and sixth of his career.
edglentoday.com

Sports Scoreboard

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2, Father McGivney Catholic 2. 35TH MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT. Westfair Christian Academy (Jacksonville) 25-25, Mississippi Valley Christian 12-13 Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Twin City Christian (Festus, Mo.) 16-18 Calvary Baptist Academy (Chillicothe, Ill.) 25-25, Mississippi Valley Christian 20-13 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL. NATIONAL LEAGUE. St. Louis...
easttexasradio.com

Friday's Sports

The Atlanta Braves overcame their ups and downs and clinched their fourth straight NL East title Thursday.
CBS Tampa

'This Is Going To Be Georgia's First Real Tough Road Test': Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other Games

(CBS Local Sports) – College football rolls along this week with a great slate of games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS' Matt Weiss spoke to CBS Sports' Adam Zucker about this week's matchups including a clash of top 25 teams with Georgia and Auburn plus the number one team in the country, Alabama, heading to College Station to lock horns with the Aggies. #2 Georgia at #18 Auburn: Saturday, October 9, 3:30pm ET on CBS "It's Georgia-Auburn and because it's at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you never know what might happen. We enjoyed watching the prayer from a few years back on our...
