CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mercer Acquires $1.5B RIA Quest Capital Management

By Diana Britton
wealthmanagement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercer Advisors acquired Quest Capital Management, a Dallas-based wealth management firm with about $1.5 billion in assets across 660 clients. The deal, announced today, represents Mercer’s second transaction this week. The RIA said Monday it acquired Miller Advisors, a Kirkland, Wash.-based firm with about 200 clients and $240 million in assets under management. Miller Advisors is the ninth woman-led firm to join Mercer.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

Related
wealthmanagement.com

Elliott Pushes for Sale of Healthcare Trust of America

(Bloomberg)—Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and is pushing for the real estate investment trust to launch a strategic review that includes a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. The Florida-based hedge fund, run by...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Brent Brodeski’s Savant Sells Minority Stake to Private Equity Firm Kelso

Brent Brodeski’s Savant Wealth Management, an employee-owned registered investment advisor with nearly $12 billion in client assets, has announced its second private equity investment. The RIA said Thursday that middle-market private equity firm Kelso & Company will take a minority stake in the firm. Brodeski, founder and CEO, will retain full control of the company, and the RIA’s current management team will continue to lead the firm.
BUSINESS
InvestmentNews

Arizona RIA managing $370 million joins Carson

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Integrated Wealth Management has a 10-person team. Integrated Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser in Scottsdale, Arizona, that manages $370 million in assets, has joined Carson Partners. Integrated was founded in 2002 by Brent S. Pines, who had had a career of more than 30 years in financial...
ARIZONA STATE
wealthmanagement.com

Hightower’s Fairport Acquires $500M FMA Advisory

Fairport Wealth, a Hightower advisory firm in Cleveland, has acquired FMA Advisory, a wealth management firm in Harrisburg, Pa., with $500 million in assets under management. The deal, facilitated by Hightower, will bring Fairport’s total AUM to $3.9 billion. This marks Fairport’s second transaction, following its merger with Leonetti &...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ria#Genstar Capital#Wealth Management#Quest Capital Management#Miller#Oak Hill Capital
wealthmanagement.com

Mariner Acquires $250M Orlando Firm Vaughn Wealth Management

Marty Bicknell’s Mariner Wealth Advisors has closed on a deal to acquire Vaughn Wealth Management, an Orlando, Fla.-based registered investment advisor with $250 million in assets under advisement. The deal represents Mariner’s fourth office in Florida. Mariner grew rapidly over the summer, adding a total $10 billion in assets under...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Chicago

67. Steele Capital Management

Steele Capital Management, based in Dubuque, IA, is ranked No. 67 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list. Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 81 in 2020) Principals:. Mike Steele, Chief Executive Officer. Brett Wessels, Chief Investment...
DUBUQUE, IA
Financial-Planning.com

Mercer, Wealth Enhancement buy billion-dollar RIAs aiming to grow

Two RIAs managing several billions of dollars in client assets in their second generation of ownership are folding into bigger firms in an effort to ramp up their growth. Dallas-based Quest Capital Management, a hybrid RIA with $1.5 billion in client assets and 24 employees and advisors previously affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, sold to Mercer Advisors for an undisclosed amount, the firms said on Sept. 29. In the other deal of undisclosed size that’s expected to close by the end of this month, Wealth Enhancement Group is buying QCI Asset Management. The fee-only RIA based in Pittsfield, New York, has 34 employees and advisors and $5.2 billion in client assets.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Focus Financial's Connectus Acquires 3 Firms in 3 Days

Connectus Wealth Advisers, a division of Focus Financial Partners, has acquired three wealth management firms in the past week—one in the United Kingdom, one in Massachusetts and one in Australia. Focus announced Monday that Trident Financial Planning Limited, a wealth management firm in Berkshire, England, would be joining Connectus. Trident,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
mortgageorb.com

Regions Bank Acquires Sabal Capital Partners

Regions Bank has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sabal Capital Partners LLC, a diversified financial services firm that leverages a technology-driven origination and servicing platform to facilitate lending in the small-balance commercial real estate market for clients nationwide. Sabal is an originator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac...
REAL ESTATE
wealthmanagement.com

Fund News Advisors Can Use: A Big Week for Direct Indexing

Several industry developments this week point to the continued rise of direct indexing. Direct indexing is an increasingly tantalizing way for financial services firms hoping to keep existing clients and win over new ones, particularly those interested in the after-tax advantages of the portfolios. Vanguard said Friday it has closed...
MARKETS
MONTCO.Today

Merck Acquiring Acceleron Pharma for Around $11.5B

Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is acquiring Acceleron Pharma for around $11.5 billion, according to a staff report from CNBC. The move is broadening Merck’s portfolio beyond the cancer drug Keytruda with potential treatments that could mean fresh revenue for the company. Merck is gaining...
WEST POINT, PA
thefabricator.com

Bernhard Capital Partners to acquire RailWorks

Bernhard Capital Partners Management LP, a private equity management firm in Baton Rouge, La., has reached an agreement to acquire RailWorks Corp., a provider of railroad track construction and maintenance services, from Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. Following the transaction, Kevin Riddett will continue to serve as...
CHICAGO, IL
InvestmentNews

Mercer Advisors acquires $1.5 billion advisory firm

The registered investment adviser Quest Capital Management, based in Dallas, will add assets and 17 staff members to the $32 billion Mercer Advisors. Mercer Global Advisors, a Denver-based registered investment adviser managing $32 billion, has acquired Quest Capital Management, an RIA firm managing $1.5 billion. The firm is based in Dallas, Texas and has offices in Houston and Austin.
DALLAS, TX
Financial-Planning.com

$4.7B RIA to merge into Cresset as family offices supercharge M&A

One of the largest fee-only RIAs in the country is folding into an even larger firm in an M&A deal that will create a multifamily office with $20 billion in client assets in 11 major markets. Atlanta-based Berman Capital Advisors will merge with Chicago-based Cresset Asset Management and do business...
BUSINESS
petbusiness

Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners Acquires Worldwise

Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners (A&M Capital or AMCP), a middle-market private equity investment fund that is part of the A&M Capital platform, together with A&M Capital Opportunities Fund, acquired Worldwise, Inc., a leader in the pet industry specializing in pet supplies and pet essentials. Kevin Fick, CEO of Worldwise,...
PETS
NJBIZ

Valley National to acquire Leumi in $1.1B deal

Valley National Bancorp agreed to acquire the U.S. operations of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corp. in a cash and stock transaction valued at more than $1.1 billion, the buyer said Sept. 23. The deal will create the 29th-largest publicly traded U.S. bank by assets, according to Wayne-based Valley. “Bank Leumi’s unique...
WAYNE, NJ
therealdeal.com

Procore acquiring construction management startup Levelset for $500M

Procore is one step closer to becoming a one-stop shop for the needs of the construction industry after the biggest acquisition in company history. The giant is acquiring software company Levelset for $500 million. The acquisition includes approximately $425 million in cash and $75 million in Procore common stock, according to the Commercial Observer. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
INDUSTRY
wealthmanagement.com

Navigating Digital Asset Compliance: Advice for Advisors

Advisors who are employees of a financial institution or independent contractors with a broker-dealer must stay on top of firms’ policies and procedures when considering recommending Bitcoin and other digital assets to clients, according to Max Schatzow, an attorney with Stark & Stark, during a presentation at CoinDesk’s second annual “Bitcoin for Advisors” event.
MARKETS
Variety

Meredith to Be Acquired by IAC’s Dotdash in $2.7 Billion Deal

Meredith, home to publications including People, EW, Better Homes & Gardens and InStyle, will become part of Dotdash, the digital publishing division of Barry Diller’s IAC holding company, under a proposed takeover deal. The terms give the deal an enterprise value of about $2.7 billion. Under the deal, Dotdash will acquire Meredith in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $42.18 per share. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021. The proposed deal does not include Meredith’s local TV business, which the company agreed to sell to Gray Television for $2.7 billion earlier this year. The combined...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Former Northwestern Mutual Team Partners With Dynasty, Creates Intergy Private Wealth

A team of three financial advisors in Colorado Springs, Colo., has departed Northwestern Mutual to form their own independent wealth management firm, Intergy Private Wealth, with support from Dynasty Financial Partners. President and Managing Partner Mark Perrault, Managing Partner Charlie Dunn, and Wealth Advisor Geoffrey Thomas Schaefer manage about $300...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy