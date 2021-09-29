Mercer Acquires $1.5B RIA Quest Capital Management

Two RIAs managing several billions of dollars in client assets in their second generation of ownership are folding into bigger firms in an effort to ramp up their growth. Dallas-based Quest Capital Management, a hybrid RIA with $1.5 billion in client assets and 24 employees and advisors previously affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, sold to Mercer Advisors for an undisclosed amount, the firms said on Sept. 29. In the other deal of undisclosed size that’s expected to close by the end of this month, Wealth Enhancement Group is buying QCI Asset Management. The fee-only RIA based in Pittsfield, New York, has 34 employees and advisors and $5.2 billion in client assets.

