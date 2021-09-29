Mercer Acquires $1.5B RIA Quest Capital Management
Mercer Advisors acquired Quest Capital Management, a Dallas-based wealth management firm with about $1.5 billion in assets across 660 clients. The deal, announced today, represents Mercer’s second transaction this week. The RIA said Monday it acquired Miller Advisors, a Kirkland, Wash.-based firm with about 200 clients and $240 million in assets under management. Miller Advisors is the ninth woman-led firm to join Mercer.www.wealthmanagement.com
