Six Missouri residents and two Kansans have been ranked among the 400 richest people in the U.S., according to a new list from Forbes. Charles Koch, chairman and CEO of Wichita-based conglomerate Koch Industries Inc., had a net worth of $51 billion, up from $45 billion in 2020. Koch’s wealth is roughly equivalent to the seven other billionaires from Missouri and Kansas combined.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO