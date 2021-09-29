NxtGen: Working With a Keen Focus on How Today’s Actions Will Impact Tomorrow

Learn how prioritizing impact over outcome can shift your thinking and give your startup tangible next steps toward traction. If you’re a startup founder in the idea stage, this workshop is for you! You’ll learn how prioritizing impact over outcome can shift your thinking and give your startup tangible next steps toward traction, funding, growth, and success. Whatever your Big Vision looks like, you’ll come away with a clear impact statement to guide your true north, and you’ll take the next steps in defining your startup’s MVP. Tech doesn’t have to stop you from getting your project up and running. Join us to understand the action steps you can take right now to move your startup forward.

