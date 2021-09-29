CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NxtGen: Working With a Keen Focus on How Today’s Actions Will Impact Tomorrow

By Ken Phillips
CIO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are proud to . . . help our customers and partners reduce their carbon footprint – together building a digitally savvy, progressive, and self-reliant economy.”. NxtGen is a fast-growing provider of data center and cloud services for organizations in the Middle East and South Asia. With dual headquarters in Bengaluru, India, and Singapore, the company has a deep commitment to sustainable business practices, having committed to put the foundational elements in place needed to use clean, renewable energy sources across all of its facilities by 2025.

CIO

Securing the Future of Work With Zero Trust

The rapid expansion of remote work has forever changed the face of enterprise cybersecurity, and the effects continue to ripple across the business landscape. As employees and guests return to the office, we need to continue to secure a sizable work-from-anywhere (WFA) population. This hybrid workforce is here to stay: some people work remotely, some go into the office, and some toggle between the two as needs dictate. As a result, the timing is prime to migrate to a zero trust security strategy.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

The Game Plan: IT Transformation Is More Than Technology—It’s People, Culture, and Policy

If you think introducing a shiny new tool or service is transformation. Think again. Our changemakers wrought fundamental change in how people work, communicate, and collaborate. In episode 2 of The Change Makers we investigate how changemakers plan their work; set up their vision, objectives, and roadmap. And we learn how IT transformation often begins with something other than technology.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

How collaboration platforms are shaping the way we work

Our old tools don’t support remote work. It requires technology that enables fast, seamless collaboration. As hybrid, flexible work models seem to be the future beyond the pandemic, it’s time for companies to adopt these collaboration platforms. A recent survey by Wakefield Research confirms this idea. The company surveyed thousands...
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Microsoft’s Hybrid Work Model Focuses on Flexible Tech

A few weeks ago, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky hosted an update on the future of work in the tech industry, saying the so-called hybrid work shift is here to stay for both public-health and employee happiness reasons. Along with LinkedIn research-gathered data backing up this premise, both companies announced new updates to their products and services to reflect this shift.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Qualcomm keen to work with India on 5G technology

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a good meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and noted that India has the scale for ambitious projects, sources said. Amon expressed enthusiasm to work with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes including in 5G, PM WANI and others....
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

SDG 13 Steps: How Denim Mills are Embracing Climate Action

Reducing fashion’s carbon footprint has never been more imperative. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates that without immediate and widespread intervention in shrinking emissions, it will be impossible to keep global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to the United Nations, fashion is responsible for an estimated 2 to 8 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions. Companies in the private sector are taking action. Signatories of the U.N.’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, including Lenzing, have committed to a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to signing on to the UNFCCC, Lenzing has...
ENVIRONMENT
chapman.edu

Coating a Better Tomorrow, Today

My name is Matthew Binger. I am a senior at Chapman University in the class of 2022. I Interned for the company Catalyst Nanotek during the spring semester of 2021. The company strives to improve on the general atmosphere and well being of others through their revolutionary photocatalytic system. What this means is the sun, or other UV rays, activate the coating in order to produce cleaner air. Titanium Dioxide is the key ingredient to the solution, and because it’s only a catalyst, the crystals are never destroyed, allowing it to work for many years. Coating a 150 square foot area alone is equivalent to clearing 3 gasoline cars from the road.
ORANGE, CA
CIO

11 ways infrastructure and service visibility delivers benefits across IT

ServiceNow IT Operations Management Visibility discovers IT infrastructure and automatically maps it to digital services. Learn how connecting this operational data to business processes improves service availability and performance, reduces operational risk, lowers service delivery costs, and more.
COMPUTERS
CIO

Instructure Delivers Intuitive Employee Experience with Teem

At Instructure, a leading SaaS learning technology company, attitude and vision aren’t just for customers — they’re for employees, too. While supporting everyone on their journey to grow and foster their own independence, Instructure wanted to provide their employees with the tools to succeed in the workplace. Amid rapid staff...
BUSINESS
CIO

How to build an innovative and secure social enterprise

Kyndryl is a name that might not be well-known in the Australian IT industry. That will change. It will soon emerge as a leading technology services company with 4,000 global customers in more than 100 countries, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. Kyndryl was formerly IBM’s Global Technology Services...
ECONOMY
CIO

5 Workplace Technology Trends for the Post-Pandemic Era

How many employees will be in the office today? Do we have enough desks for everyone? Will our meeting rooms accommodate enough people while maintaining an appropriate spatial distance between them? In the post-pandemic era, these are the kinds of questions and challenges businesses face. While IT leaders are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CIO

IT At Scale – The Journey to 4.0

Consumer demand for seamless digital interactions, speed delivery, personalisation and sustainability have prompted every organisation to reimagine the way they create and deliver products and services. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the manufacturing sector, where mass manufacturing is giving way to mass customisation as companies embrace Industry 4.0 principles and practices. This on-demand webcast discusses how businesses can achieve IT at scale and effectively prepare for Industry 4.0.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

The Foundation for True Zero Trust

Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way we communicate and how modern businesses operate. Employees went mobile-first and began using their own devices for both personal communication and work purposes, which meant accessing critical business applications and data over the public internet. Simultaneously, sensitive business data has become more distributed, residing outside the corporate perimeter in SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365 and private applications in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
startupsac.com

Impact Over Output: Why and How Your Startup Can Get Traction Tomorrow

Learn how prioritizing impact over outcome can shift your thinking and give your startup tangible next steps toward traction. If you’re a startup founder in the idea stage, this workshop is for you! You’ll learn how prioritizing impact over outcome can shift your thinking and give your startup tangible next steps toward traction, funding, growth, and success. Whatever your Big Vision looks like, you’ll come away with a clear impact statement to guide your true north, and you’ll take the next steps in defining your startup’s MVP. Tech doesn’t have to stop you from getting your project up and running. Join us to understand the action steps you can take right now to move your startup forward.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Credit Union Times

Investing in Tomorrow’s Workforce

For decades, internships have been among the best ways for prospective employees to get their foot in the door and get noticed by a well-developed and respected company. For employers, internship programs are among the best ways to recruit highly talented young people who often bring fresh perspectives and a different way of thinking.
ECONOMY
CIO

Rely on Google Cloud for SAP, Today and Tomorrow

All over the world, enterprises are depending on Google Cloud to ensure business continuity, cost efficiencies, and agility with their SAP applications. Rest assured you can count on Cognizant to help you get to the cloud and run your business smarter, faster, and with less cost. Learn more here!
COMPUTERS
wibqam.com

Column: China’s Evergrande problem today may dent global growth tomorrow

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – For now, it’s business as usual. But how China’s Evergrande problem unfolds in the coming weeks could end up influencing global policymakers’ decision-making next year. Top Federal Reserve and Bank of England officials this week played down contagion risks, as their central banks indicated an earlier...
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.

