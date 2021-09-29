Wells Fargo Pushes Back Return-to-Office Date to January 2022

Fast-growing St. Louis company Benson Hill hit public markets Thursday morning, making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The agricultural technology company, founded in 2012, uses data, artificial intelligence and gene editing in an effort to improve crop breeding. Its initial public offering is the third out of the St. Louis area this year, following IPOs by Core & Main and Nerdy. In Kansas City, the first health care system to order COVID-19 vaccination for its workers has reported the mandate’s effect on employee turnover. Truman Medical Centers says 39 employees, or less than 1% of total staff, resigned because of the mandate, which required vaccination by Sept. 20. And, in another pandemic-driven workplace shift, Wells Fargo has pushed back its office return for a fourth time, now expecting employees to come back in January. The financial services company, which employs about 5,500 people in the St. Louis area, is also offering employees paid time to go get vaccine boosters.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO