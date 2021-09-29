CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo Pushes Back Return-to-Office Date to January 2022

By Hannah Levitt
wealthmanagement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co., the U.S. bank with the most employees, delayed its return-to-office date to early next year. The lender will now begin bringing back employees who have been working remotely starting Jan. 10, according to an internal memo Tuesday from Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell. It had previously planned on beginning the process Nov. 1.

Fountain Hills Times

Fountain Hills Wells Fargo branch temporarily closed

The Fountain Hills branch of Wells Fargo, located at 16355 E. Palisades Blvd., has been temporarily closed. While The Times has been unable to obtain additional information concerning the closure, a note posted to the bank’s front door states the branch “will reopen as soon as possible.”. Until that time,...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
swarthmorephoenix.com

Wells Fargo: Where Did They Go Wrong?

It’s 2021 and the scandals from Pet Insurance to FX keep unravelling. Rule of thumb for business scandals – they get worse after the initial investigations. A $185 million atonement for “sales practices” morphed into a cascade of scandals that shook one of America’s largest banks to its vault. Wells...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Capital One pushes reopening into 2022, gives no date for return

Capital One Financial delayed reopening its offices until sometime next year as the delta variant continues to upend banks’ plans to fully repopulate workplaces across the U.S. Capital One has now decided it won’t attempt to forecast a specific date for a “full-scale reopening,” according to a statement Thursday on...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

Ex-Wells Fargo FA with $260M Moves to LPL

LPL Financial says a financial advisor who reported having $260 million in client assets has joined its broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor and custodial platforms from Wells Fargo. Lindsey Rhea, who owns and runs Germantown, Tennessee-based Alia Wealth Partners, has joined LPL’s strategic wealth services model for breakaway advisors. She...
ECONOMY
Scott Powell
wealthmanagement.com

BofA Gives $200 to Merrill Staff Who Confirm Vaccination Status

(Bloomberg)—Bank of America Corp. is offering $200 awards to Merrill Lynch Wealth Management branch employees who return to the workplace and confirm they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The company will give the award to client associates, administrative support and operations staff “in recognition of the important work they are doing as the business has transitioned back into the office,” a Merrill spokesman said in a statement to Bloomberg News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Cravath Invites New York And London Employees Back To The Office For ‘Soft Return’

You know the big firm whose salary updates (used to) set the tone for most of Biglaw, Cravath? Well, their New York and London employees recently had new office guidance come down the pipeline, and I would not be surprised if other fancy firms followed well-tailored suit with regard to future “soft” openings. I know your 6ths of an hour are costly, so I bolded the important excerpts of the firm’s memo below:
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

eMoney Advisor Announces New Partnership with Wells Fargo

RADNOR, PA — eMoney Advisor announced a strategic partnership with Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management division. The partnership enables Wells Fargo to offer eMoney’s full-spectrum planning solutions to its nearly 13,000 financial advisors. Through the agreement with Wells Fargo, advisors have access to eMoney Premier, eMoney’s most robust planning...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following Monday's selloff. Shares of banks and financial services companies also saw strength last week following a rise in the 10-year US treasury yield....
STOCKS
CreditCards.com

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Intro APR extension of up to 3 months with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods. 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min $5.
CREDITS & LOANS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Benson Hill goes public; Wells Fargo delays return to office

Fast-growing St. Louis company Benson Hill hit public markets Thursday morning, making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The agricultural technology company, founded in 2012, uses data, artificial intelligence and gene editing in an effort to improve crop breeding. Its initial public offering is the third out of the St. Louis area this year, following IPOs by Core & Main and Nerdy. In Kansas City, the first health care system to order COVID-19 vaccination for its workers has reported the mandate’s effect on employee turnover. Truman Medical Centers says 39 employees, or less than 1% of total staff, resigned because of the mandate, which required vaccination by Sept. 20. And, in another pandemic-driven workplace shift, Wells Fargo has pushed back its office return for a fourth time, now expecting employees to come back in January. The financial services company, which employs about 5,500 people in the St. Louis area, is also offering employees paid time to go get vaccine boosters.
MISSOURI STATE
theedgemarkets.com

Wells Fargo settles U.S. lawsuit over forex service

(Sept 28): For the second time in a month, Wells Fargo & Co.’s jittery shareholders sold its stock over regulatory and legal troubles after the Department of Justice slapped the firm with a US$37 million fine on Monday. This time, at least, the penalty signaled some progress on the bank’s cleanup.
ECONOMY
CreditCards.com

How to close a Wells Fargo account

In some cases, closing a Wells Fargo credit card account can do more harm than good. Here’s what to know before you take the plunge – including some other options that may be available to you. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some...
CREDITS & LOANS
InvestmentNews

Wells Fargo team managing $450 million joins RBC

A group of three reps in Lincoln, Nebraska, makes the move. Jerold Doell Jr., Douglas Kuszak and Gregory Yank, team members who managed $450 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Lincoln, Nebraska, have joined RBC Wealth Management. Moving with them is Kelli Kruse, their associate. Doell had been with Wells...
LINCOLN, NE
wealthmanagement.com

Wall Street Confronts Tough Transition in Return-to-Office Push

(Bloomberg)—Wall Street’s return to the office is bringing with it confusion, anxiety and even puppies. Banking bosses are navigating a complex transition for weary employees who in many cases haven’t been at their desks for 18 months. For the hard-charging finance industry, it’s a balancing act of restoring normalcy while easing back into corporate life at a time Covid is still raging.
HEALTH
advisorhub.com

RBC Plucks $450 Million-AUM Nebraska Team from Wells Fargo

RBC Wealth Management-U.S. continues to keep up the recruiting pressure on its larger wirehouse rivals and has pulled a four-person Wells Fargo Advisors team in Lincoln, Nebraska. The group is led by 20-plus-year industry veterans Jerold Doell Jr. and Douglas Kuszak, who made the move along with associate financial advisor...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Wells Fargo to pay $37 million in foreign-exchange fraud case

Wells Fargo on Monday reached a $37.3 million settlement to resolve US government accusations that it fraudulently overcharged hundreds of commercial customers who used its foreign exchange services. The settlement filed with the US District Court in Manhattan requires a judge’s approval, and resolves civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest...
PERSONAL FINANCE
wealthmanagement.com

Elliott Pushes for Sale of Healthcare Trust of America

(Bloomberg)—Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and is pushing for the real estate investment trust to launch a strategic review that includes a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. The Florida-based hedge fund, run by...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking At Wells Fargo's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). The overall sentiment shows 50.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 50.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $501,540 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $480,540.
STOCKS

