The American Southwest Conference today announced its weekly football awards and Howard Payne University’s Landon McKinney was named the ASC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. McKinney, a sophomore quarterback from Liberty City, led the Yellow Jackets to a 49-38 win over East Texas Baptist to remain undefeated on the season. He was 23-of-38 passing for 405 yards with three touchdowns and one rushing. This is McKinney’s second Player of the Week of the season.

10 DAYS AGO