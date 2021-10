The pressure Democrats have put on Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to change the filibuster may be working. Not on Manchin and Sinema, who seem as defiant as ever, but on Mitch McConnell, who seems a little more willing to give up ground in the GOP’s debt ceiling fight to preserve his ability to obstruct on other issues. With less than two weeks until the country is due to default, McConnell on Wednesday indicated he would allow a short-term increase in the debt ceiling to go forward—a response, per CNN’s Manu Raju, to fears that the threat of financial catastrophe might be enough to get even Manchin and Sinema to consider changes to the filibuster.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO