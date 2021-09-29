Carolyn Jean Skabar

Carolyn Jean Holdcroft Skabar, 76 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. Carolyn was born in Zanesville on September 27, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Jesse and Virginia (Howell) Harding. She worked for over 21 years for General Electric in New Concord, and she was a former member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting, but most especially she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.