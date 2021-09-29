CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Janet Yellen warns of ‘catastrophic’ consequences from debt limit breach

By Alan Rappeport, Emily Cochrane, Jeanna Smialek, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers on Tuesday of “catastrophic” consequences if Congress failed to raise or suspend the statutory debt limit in less than three weeks, saying inaction could lead to a self-inflicted economic recession and a financial crisis. At a Senate Banking Committee hearing where she...

www.boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Token of all tokens: Could a $1T coin fix the debt limit?

WASHINGTON -- Some politicians think they've found a silver bullet for the impasse over the debt limit, except the bullet is made of platinum: Mint a $1 trillion coin, token of all tokens, and use it to flood the treasury with cash and drive Republicans crazy. Even its serious proponents...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Debt#Treasury Department#Public Debt#National Debt#Congress#Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
Fortune

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. risks “widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress fails to raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that a scenario where the U.S. defaults on debt is “potentially catastrophic.”
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy