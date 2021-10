Saturday classes may sound appalling to the average LSU student, but according to administrators, LSU doesn’t have a choice. After the onset of Hurricane Ida, the university cancelled an entire week of school. Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Matt Lee said it is university policy that if more than one day of school is cancelled, every day missed must be made up. If only one day is cancelled, that one day does not have to be made up.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO