(Washington, DC) — South Carolina Senator Tim Scott says the push for police reform failed because Democrats were fighting to defund the police. Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, the Republican said nationalizing local police issues is something he can’t get behind and it won’t solve any issues. Scott agreed a database of violent incidents committed by police is a good idea. But he noted not every traffic citation or interaction with police needs to be reviewed. Democrats were blamed for failing to enact reforms in the last month of the Trump administration.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO