KCSO: Suspects in custody for burglary at Lugoff pharmacy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– UPDATE: The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says all three suspects are now in custody. OROGINAL POST (09/29/2021 11:32 a.m.) The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says there was a burglary at Hawthorne Pharmacy in Lugoff Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and were able to get one of the two suspects in custody. Authorities say the suspects’ getaway driver may still be in the area, and they are possibly driving a newer model white Chevy Impala.