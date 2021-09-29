Texas woman sends flowers to Brian Laundrie's house for Gabby Petito

Many people on social media, including one woman from Texas, are sending flower deliveries addressed to Gabby Petito at Brian Laundrie's family's home in North Port, Florida. Stephanie Savage from Houston told WFAA, an ABC TV station in Dallas, she felt there needed to be a memorial at Laundrie's house, where Petito lived for roughly two years before departing on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend in June.