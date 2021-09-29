Halloween 2021: Most popular candy by state

As the country prepares for Halloween, it’s time to take a look at this year’s candy survey.

America’s favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms. Check out the survey results, which includes the most popular candy for each state, at CandyStore.com.

America Halloween candy America's favorite Halloween candy survey results (CandyStore.com)

While the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact Halloween celebrations for the second year in a row, candy sales are expected to rise, according to the National Retail Federation. Consumers are expected to spend $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

More Halloween candy facts from the survey:

Consumers will spend $30.40 on average

Halloween shopping is done primarily in the first two weeks of October

Over half of all parents stash Halloween candy to enjoy after the holiday

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that outdoor trick-or-treating activities in small groups should be safe this year. Families should consider the number of COVID-19 cases in their area when planning Halloween celebrations.

Here is the breakdown of each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to CandyStore.com:

