LeBron James, outspoken on Trump and BLM, is suddenly mum on coronavirus vaccine

By Tom Joyce
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James has no problem using his platform to speak out on many divisive political issues. Encouraging his fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus is not one of them. The Los Angeles Lakers small forward recently admitted that he was initially hesitant about getting the vaccine. However, he looked into it and decided it was the right move. And even though James knows that the vaccine is good and it saves lives, he won’t attempt to influence anyone else's opinion on this one.

