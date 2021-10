The months-long process of redrawing Austin's new City Council boundaries for the next decade is nearing completion, and a final draft map is now in place. Austin's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, the panel of resident volunteers tasked with updating the 10 council district boundaries, unanimously approved its latest map Oct. 6. The vote came after commissioners worked through a series of tweaks to their previous draft map approved last month and likely represents the final version that will be presented to City Council by Nov. 1. The commission is set to certify their map in late October.

