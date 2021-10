PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the provided video. Detectives state that on September 14, 2021, at approximately 11:42 am, an unknown black male entered a store, on the 4600 block of Frankford Ave, and began shooting at two males in the store. After shooting both victims, the suspect fled the store and was last seen towards Meadow St. The suspect is observed getting in the passenger seat of a green minivan.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO