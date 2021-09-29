CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Dunham Got Married in Three Custom Dresses and “Claudia Schiffer–On–the–Versace–Runway” Hair

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Vanity Fair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLena Dunham shared all the special details about her wedding to musician Luis Felber with Vogue, from their engagement pinkie rings to all of the custom outfit changes. After being engaged for just one month, the couple decided to go ahead and tie the knot. “We just wanted to get on with it, to live the rest of our lives together, in love,” Felber explained. But that also meant navigating COVID travel restrictions and having to make frequent adjustments to the guest list after a handful of invitees contracted the virus. All 60 guests gathered at the Union Club, a members-only club in Soho, London, were required to take two lateral flow tests as well as present proof of vaccination. Dunham explains, “I’m immune compromised, so I take COVID restrictions really seriously.” The pair got married under a chuppah covered in over-dyed, technicolor flowers where they exchanged vows they wrote themselves. “Lu did some really amazing Spanish-accented Hebrew that had the whole place in stitches,” Dunham said.

