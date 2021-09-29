Syracuse’s Dandelion Music Festival to close some Clinton Square streets Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Dandelion Music Festival will be held in Syracuse this Saturday and that means road closures for some of the city.

Saturday, October 2, 2021, to Sunday, October 3, 2021, the following streets in Clinton Square will be closed from 7 a.m. through noon the following day.

West Water Street , from Clinton Street to Salina Street

, from Clinton Street to Salina Street Erie Boulevard West , from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street Clinton Street , from Genesee Street to Washington Street

, from Genesee Street to Washington Street West Water Street , from Clinton Street to Franklin Street, will become a two-way street

