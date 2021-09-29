CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Veterans have protected us; now we must protect them

By Sen. Tommy Tuberville
southeastsun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans embody the American spirit by fighting for something greater than themselves. The sacrifices that come with protecting our nation’s freedoms and liberties are not without tremendous cost. Alabama is proudly home to nearly 400,000 veterans from across multiple wars, and each and every one of them deserves the support of their communities as they transition from military service to civilian life. Veterans carry their military service with them throughout their lives, and it is important that we—their networks, communities, friends and families—are present and supportive. There is always more we can do to support our veterans: “thank you for your service” requires action, not just words.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: COVID is killing some of our kids. We must protect them with vaccines and masks.

I have a grandson I can’t imagine living without. Because he isn’t 2 years old yet, it’s unlikely he’ll have the coverage and protection that can be provided by the Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines any time soon. That means Marlowe has to rely on others to consider his health and safety and protect him from people who might carry the COVID-19 virus.
KIDS
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Texas veterans, "I want YOU!" to protect your brain health

In 1917, Uncle Sam pointed his finger and urged Americans to answer the call to serve in a World War I Army recruiting poster — one of the most iconic images in modern American history. In 2021, we implore Texas’ veterans to answer a different call — to protect their brain health.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
MilitaryTimes

Senior 82nd Airborne NCO, Kabul evac vet, found dead at home

A senior field artillery NCO assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s headquarters battalion was found dead Monday morning in his Fort Bragg, North Carolina on-post apartment, Army officials announced. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Hamilton was 35 years old and hailed from Plano, Texas, according to a division press release. He...
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Tuberville
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
The Uvalde Leader-News

Vietnam War veterans now have highway marker

Ccasionally, bikers on a memorial run along Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway, aka, U.S. Highway 83 have a stopover in Uvalde. A large group of motorcycles parked around the courthouse in the Uvalde downtown square tends to attract attention, and when the bikers have stopped here, and, they have been quizzed on their run, they have sometimes heard: “Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway? Wait. What? Where’s the highway?”
UVALDE, TX
Axios

First look: Thousands of school board members urge Biden to protect them

A group whose members include 90,000 elected school board officials around the U.S. is asking President Biden, the FBI and the Secret Service to intervene to protect members who are facing unprecedented threats in the politically charged climate surrounding debates over COVID-19 and systemic racism. The big picture: School boards...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Suicide Epidemic#Mental Health#American#Tbi#Alabamians
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
PTSD
Bangor Daily News

Congress needs to act now to protect abortion access

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Aislinn Canarr is a master of social work student at the University of Maine and board president of the Mabel Wadsworth Center. LaRae LaBouff...
BANGOR, ME
The Independent

Deporting asylum seekers back to Afghanistan presents no ‘real risk of harm’, says new Home Office guidance

Deporting asylum seekers back to Afghanistan presents “no real risk of harm”, according to new Home Office guidance that could pave the way for some to be sent back to the Taliban-controlled country.Updated guidance states that, in order to be granted protection in the UK, Afghan asylum seekers must be able to show that there are “specific reasons over and above simply being a civilian for being affected by the indiscriminate violence”. It comes only weeks after Britain staged a huge military operation to rescue thousands from Kabul as the country fell under the control of militants.Campaigners said it...
IMMIGRATION
staradvertiser.com

Column: We can do more to protect vulnerable children from harm

When a child goes missing, people come together. Race, religion, politics, socio-economic status disappear, and all hearts go out to the worried family. We fear for the lost child, we collectively hold our breath until she comes safely home. Here in Hawaii our aloha sprit shows up, we gather in search parties, we share on Facebook. Today, Isabella is our shared concern. Read more.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy