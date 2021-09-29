Veterans have protected us; now we must protect them

Veterans embody the American spirit by fighting for something greater than themselves. The sacrifices that come with protecting our nation’s freedoms and liberties are not without tremendous cost. Alabama is proudly home to nearly 400,000 veterans from across multiple wars, and each and every one of them deserves the support of their communities as they transition from military service to civilian life. Veterans carry their military service with them throughout their lives, and it is important that we—their networks, communities, friends and families—are present and supportive. There is always more we can do to support our veterans: “thank you for your service” requires action, not just words.