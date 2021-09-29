The One Park development could be getting bigger

Good things often take time. That has certainly been the case for the Berkshire Creekside Park. But this summer that all began to change. This past August, Siteworx, Inc., owned by David Black of Whitney Point, completed paving the center and southern loops of the walkway. And already, walkers – young and those not so young, joggers, those on bicycles and scooters, all are enjoying what the Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) has persistently worked so hard to achieve.

BERKSHIRE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO