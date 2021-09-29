CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Valve Working On ‘Deckard’ Standalone Headset With ‘VRLink’ Wireless

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Bradley Lynch found evidence of a Valve standalone VR headset in SteamVR driver files, and Ars Technica says its sources confirm its existence. Valve Index, the company’s $999 tethered PC VR kit, has now been on the market for more than two years. It still has best-in-class tracking and audio quality but its 1600×1440 resolution is lower than both Facebook’s $299 Oculus Quest 2 (1832×1920) and HTC’s Vive Pro 2 (2448×2448).

