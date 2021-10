October is right around the corner, so I hope you're ready for some pumpkins! It's the spookiest month of the year, full of tricks, treats, and/or ghosts. And it will also be bringing with it a whole new slew of titles to HBO Max. In keeping with the holiday season, some of those titles will be horror-centric. But there are plenty of non-horror movies dropping as well, including some pretty big blockbusters. So let's take a look at the TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in October 2021.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO