Valve SteamVR data mine hints at a new wireless VR headset codenamed ‘Deckard’
2020 was a watershed moment for VR gaming, with the release of Half-Life: Alyx and the Valve Index dramatically reshaping discussions on what elements make the best VR games on PC and what the best VR headset to play them on are. These conversations on all things virtual reality may be in for another radical shift as recent reports suggest that it won’t be long until the next stage in Valve’s vision for VR is revealed.www.pcgamesn.com
Comments / 0