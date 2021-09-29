Valve SteamVR data mine hints at a new wireless VR headset codenamed ‘Deckard’

The first developer kits for Valve’s Steam Deck handheld console are going out and, inevitably, someone’s already got SteamVR running on it. Or SteamVR Home, at least. Twitter user yunayuna64 posted a video of the console displaying the SteamVR Home hub when hooked up to a Valve Index headset. We don’t get to see any actual games running on the device and only the headset itself is connected to the kit, not the Valve Index controllers, but it does at least seem like head-tracking is working at the very least.

