CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valve SteamVR data mine hints at a new wireless VR headset codenamed ‘Deckard’

PCGamesN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a watershed moment for VR gaming, with the release of Half-Life: Alyx and the Valve Index dramatically reshaping discussions on what elements make the best VR games on PC and what the best VR headset to play them on are. These conversations on all things virtual reality may be in for another radical shift as recent reports suggest that it won’t be long until the next stage in Valve’s vision for VR is revealed.

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

EKSA E910 5.8GHz wireless gaming headset

EKSA has introduced its new wireless headset offering connectivity via 5.8 GHz and supporting PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 with 7.1 surround sound without the need for software to be installed. EKSA was founded by hard-core gamers and creates peripherals for hard-core gamers say its press release. The research and development team has spent 2 years formulating a design to combine the “best elements into their headsets”.
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

This Japanese VR Headset Is Meant To Be Used In Bed

Finally, a headset for us lazy VR users. Japanese company Diver-X recently unveiled the HalfDive, a one-of-a-kind VR headset meant to be used in bed while laying down. The device employs a variety of features, including a unique 3D audio system, immersive haptic feedback, and a distinctive control system. If...
VIDEO GAMES
phoronix.com

KDE Plasma 5.24 On Wayland To Support DRM Leasing For VR Headsets

With the KDE Plasma 5.23 release quickly approaching, feature development is already heating up for Plasma 5.24 while concurrently driving many fixes into the v5.23 codebase. KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development recap for the open-source desktop project. It's been a busy week of new KDE Plasma 5.24 feature code landing plus further stabilizing Plasma 5.23 and related components -- including the ongoing push of Wayland fixes. Highlights for the week are:
COMPUTERS
gsmarena.com

Razer launches new Kaira X gaming headset

Razer today launched the Kaira X, a more affordable entrant in the company's range of gaming headset for the consoles. The Kaira X is priced at $60, making it significantly cheaper than the $100 Kaira and $150 Kaira Pro. The Kaira X feature Razer's 50mm TriForce drivers that are designed...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Valve#Data Mining#Vr#Arstechnica
IGN

Valve Could Be Working on a Standalone VR Headset

Valve could be working on a standalone virtual reality headset, similar to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2. Spotted first by YouTuber Brad Lynch (SadlyItsBradley), multiple references to a device codenamed "Deckard" have been found inside Valve's SteamVR code. Lynch notes that the information he found indicates multiple iterations of the headset exist, including a "proof of concept" version, which was last updated in June. The code string also mentions the term "standalone," in addition to a string of code that implies Deckard may feature internal processing power, meaning the headset would function without being tethered to another device like a computer.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Here’s Steam Deck Running A Valve Index With SteamVR Home

The first developer kits for Valve’s Steam Deck handheld console are going out and, inevitably, someone’s already got SteamVR running on it. Or SteamVR Home, at least. Twitter user yunayuna64 posted a video of the console displaying the SteamVR Home hub when hooked up to a Valve Index headset. We don’t get to see any actual games running on the device and only the headset itself is connected to the kit, not the Valve Index controllers, but it does at least seem like head-tracking is working at the very least.
VIDEO GAMES
The Gadgeteer

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset for PS4 and PS5 review

REVIEW – Since purchasing my PS5, I’ve been using a wired gaming headset that I reviewed back in 2020 (the EKSA E900 Pro). The comfort and audio quality were solid, but I wanted to get away from being tethered to the controller. Luckily, I was recently asked to review the Cloud Stinger Core wireless headset from HyperX. Let’s see if this budget-friendly wireless headset is worth cutting the cord.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve's Index successor rumoured to be a standalone VR headset

Valve may have another VR headset design in the works to follow up the excellent Index, but this time it could be completely standalone. Similar to the Oculus Quest VR headsets, the Blade Runner-inspired 'Deckard' codename looks to be for a standalone option—that means it'll use its own processor, battery, and inside-out tracking solutions rather than utilising the hardware inside your PC.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Liliputing

Soon you’ll be able to root the Oculus Go VR headset

The Oculus Go was Facebook’s first standalone virtual reality headset and with a starting price under $200, it was one of the most affordable ways to dabble with VR until Facebook discontinued the Go last summer. Still have one lying around though? You might be able to do a lot more with it soon.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

A new “standalone” Valve VR headset teased by deep SteamVR file dive

What's in the future for VR headsets made by Valve, which launched the pricey, bulky, and impressive Valve Index in August 2019? The best information in the wild right now seems to be coming from Valve itself: data-mining discoveries and patent applications are adding up to something that looks like a brand-new Valve VR system with some form of built-in wireless functionality.
SOFTWARE
IBTimes

Valve Reportedly Working On Independent VR Headset Similar To Oculus Quest, Leak Says

Valve is reportedly working on an independent headset that is similar to the Facebook Oculus Quest platform, according to leaks. Reports claim that the successor of the Valve Index could be on its way with the capability to work independently without the need to connect to a PC cable or to be tethered. The new device might also ditch the inside-out tracking or the external base station.
VIDEO GAMES
reviewed.com

The latest HyperX wireless gaming headset is a great value for Xbox fans

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Sparkling sound, a great microphone, and comfortable components. While the appeal of this headset may be limited to one console ecosystem (it’s only compatible with Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S), it’s a strong...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Not To Be Outdone, HyperX Launches A New Xbox Headset

HyperX this morning announced its brand-new headset designed for Xbox Series X|S, the CloudX Stinger Core, following Razer’s announcement last week for its Kaira X headsets. While it’s designed for Xbox Series X|S, the headset will also work with Xbox One. Unfortunately it won’t work for PC as it uses Microsoft’s Direct Xbox Wireless Connection.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Valve’s secret virtual reality headset is codename ‘Deckard’ and could take on Facebook’s Oculus Quest

Video game company Valve is secretly working on a virtual reality headset codenamed “Deckard”, according to leaks and a new report.Company patent applications reference the device via its codename, with multiple iterations of the headset discovered alongside a “proof of concept” version, first found by YouTuber Brad Lynch.The device will seemingly use SteamVR in both a “prism” and “standalone system layer”, and although it is unclear exactly what those descriptions refer to “standalone” could mean that the system will work without a connection to a computer.Valve, according to sources who have spoken to Ars Technica, reportedly had two designs for...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

PDP and VICTRIX launch the world’s fastest Xbox controller and Gambit Wireless Headset

We’ve been using PDP products for years, but this is the first time a Victrix branded product has come to our attention. An engineering and design company owned by PDP and based out of San Diego, the big V look to provide gamers with products that can give them a competitive edge. And that means launching the world’s fastest Xbox controller alongside a rather tasty looking wireless headset.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy