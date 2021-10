Sleep is essential for your body and mind to function well on all markers. Not only do we need enough hours of it each night, we also need those to be hours of good quality sleep – deep and undisturbed. Sleep hygiene is essential – no devices in the room that might awaken you, limiting how much you drink in the hours before bed so you aren’t woken by a full bladder, and making sure you are not disturbed by the noises you or your bed-partner make during sleep – namely, snoring.

