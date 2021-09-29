SLU Releases 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Schedule
The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team released their 2021-22 schedule under third-year SLU head coach David Kiefer, the school announced Wednesday. The Lions (8-18, 5-10 Southland in 2020-21) will play a 31-game slate that includes 17 non-conference games and 14 Southland contests. The schedule includes another grueling road schedule with 20 games being played away from the friendly confines of the University Center.www.bogalusadailynews.com
