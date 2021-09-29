CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

SLU Releases 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Schedule

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 8 days ago

The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team released their 2021-22 schedule under third-year SLU head coach David Kiefer, the school announced Wednesday. The Lions (8-18, 5-10 Southland in 2020-21) will play a 31-game slate that includes 17 non-conference games and 14 Southland contests. The schedule includes another grueling road schedule with 20 games being played away from the friendly confines of the University Center.

www.bogalusadailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
State
Florida State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
Thibodaux, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slu#Edu#Tba#Lions#Southland#The University Center#The Green Wave#Paul Quinn College#Smu#Ecclesia College#The Ncaa Tournament
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy