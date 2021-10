That's what the Scarlet Knights will try to do when they take on No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday at SHI Stadium, and we're here to give you a full preview of the game. Ryan Ross, Steve Edelson and Chris Iseman recap Rutgers' loss to Ohio State, discuss the importance of Saturday's game against the Spartans, and give their predictions. You can also hear some comments from Greg Schiano from his game-week news conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO