Let the bObsweep robot vacuum on sale for $215 clean up your mess

Got a mess to clean up? Don't want to do it yourself? Grab the charcoal bObsweep Bob PetHair Plus robot vacuum and mop down to $214.99 at Best Buy. This deal comes in a variety of colors, including Charcoal, Mocha, Rouge, and more. They are all down to this low price, and this is a pretty great discount. The robot vacuum can sell for as much as $900 at Best Buy as bObsweep robots tend to do. The street price is closer to a price between $410 and $430, which you can find it going for at other retailers like Target and Home Depot. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, so be sure to grab it before it expires.