Horoscopes Sept. 29, 2021: Bryant Gumbel, focus on what’s possible

By Eugenia Last
Willits News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Durant, 33; Roger Bart, 59; Bryant Gumbel, 73; Jerry Lee Lewis, 86. Happy Birthday: Look at every angle before you make a move. Putting caution first will save you from spending your time backtracking. A steady pace forward with comprehensive checklists will ensure that you make the most of your time. Communication will be crucial if you want to eliminate opposition from someone close to you. Focus on what’s possible. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 26, 29, 35, 44.

