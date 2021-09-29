Horoscopes Sept. 29, 2021: Bryant Gumbel, focus on what’s possible

It’s time to focus on yourself. Love, self-love that is, is in full bloom this Libra season. From September 22nd to October 22nd, the sun will rest in romantic, pleasure-seeking Libra. Libra season marks a beautiful time to rightfully pour into yourself and affirm that all good things are on their way to you. Patience is a virtue this Libra season as Mercury stations retrograde in Libra. As Libra highlights our romantic and intimate relationships and partnerships, expect for situationships or an ex-bae to try and make a comeback. While double backing sounds tempting, keep in mind the very person they’ve shown themselves to be the first time. Pay close attention to the signs or repeated patterns that arise in these moments—have you learned your lesson from previous encounters, sis?

