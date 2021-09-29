CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers identify and clear efficiency hurdle for organic solar cells

By University of Cambridge
techxplore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have identified a key mechanism responsible for the lower efficiencies of organic solar cells and shown a way that this hurdle might be overcome. The international group of researchers, led by the University of Cambridge, identified a loss pathway in organic solar cells which makes them less efficient than silicon-based cells at converting sunlight into electricity. In addition, they identified a way to suppress this pathway by manipulating molecules inside the solar cell to prevent the loss of electrical current through an undesirable state, known as a triplet exciton.

techxplore.com

