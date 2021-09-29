This New Handheld Console Is Almost Too Tiny

The Death Of Your CMOS Battery No Longer Spells Doom For Your PS4. In the spring it was discovered that the pending shutdown of the parts of the PlayStation Network which serve PS4 and PS3 would mean the eventual death of all PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4s. Without the store to communicate with, the next time the CMOS battery on either of those devices went, they would not have anywhere to retrieve the correct time from and would therefore refuse to play any games, regardless of the fact you own them.

