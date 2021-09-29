CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

This New Handheld Console Is Almost Too Tiny

By Brittany Alva
SVG
SVG
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 has been a great year for portable systems. It's simultaneously seen a resurgence of interest in retro systems, which have captured the hearts and wallets of gamers. The mere rumor of N64 games on Switch making fans go wild, signaling interest in older technology. Luckily, there's a new console on the block that combines the gaming community's love of handhelds with their affinity for retro games. Meet Thumby, the handheld console that's smaller than your thumb — but still takes two thumbs to play.

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox update adds new Edge browser for console, remote play for PC, and more

The Xbox September Update is now rolling out to players and includes a “Play Later” Game Pass feature, official Xbox PC app remote play options, and the new Microsoft Edge browser on console. Microsoft announced the new update via Xbox Wire, offering a handful of new features to the ever-growing...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The New Kaira X Joins Razer’s Expanding Family Of Big Console Gaming Hardware

Razer announced several additions to its expanding range of console gear including the Kaira X Xbox and the Kaira X for Playstation. Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced several new additions to its expanding console range with the Kaira X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation, the Kaira and Kaira Pro for Xbox White, and Wolverine V2 White Edition. Also launching today is the Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox, in a range of vibrant colors that perfectly match official Xbox Wireless Controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Poll: Do You Call Handhelds Like Game Boy And Nintendo DS 'Consoles'?

In a recent chat with a friend, we somehow strayed onto the topic of our 'favourite consoles'. I expected some light-hearted bants and joshing as we proposed winners and defended our favourites but the conversation took an unexpectedly contentious turn when I mentioned the 3DS while umming and ahhing. My...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Handhelds#Retro Games#Tinycircuit#Tinyarcade#Tinyscreen
dotesports.com

Will New World be released on console?

Amazon Games’ new MMORPG, New World, is set to release on Sept. 28. The long-awaited game will finally launch after several delays in both the alpha and beta testing periods, and players will have the ability to explore the world of Aeternum to its fullest extent after a lengthy development process.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Choose a New Gaming Console: 8 Things to Consider

It's tough to choose a new gaming console. There's often a lot of competing factors to consider, as well as your personal preferences, that help decide which console is the best gaming system for you. So, here are eight things you should consider when looking to buy a new gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Retro Dreamer Raspberry Pi CM4 handheld console kit from £79

Retro gamers searching for a portable retro gaming solution may be interested in a new Retro Dreamer Raspberry Pi handheld games console kit, that allows you to build your very own retro games system. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over 3 times its required pledge goal with still 17 days remaining thanks to nearly 200 backers.
ELECTRONICS
Nintendo Life

Console Exclusive The Legend Of Tianding Gets A New Switch Release Date

The Legend of Tianding is an eye-catching sidescrolling action title heading to Switch and PC, with a story based on the real-life "Robin Hood of Taiwan" Liao Tianding (1883-1909). Developer CGCG (along with publisher Neon Doctrine) has now given an updated release date of 1st November, so there's not long to wait.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
lifewire.com

Why We Need Old Games on New Consoles

Nintendo is bringing even more of its older catalog of games to Nintendo Switch Online. We’ve recently seen an increase of remakes and remasters of older classic games, as well as ports of the originals. While remakes and remasters can bring a lot to the table, being able to re-experience...
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Pumpkin Jack Coming to New-Gen Consoles

Upgrades in the Pumpkin Jack rerelease will include buttery-smooth 60 fps gameplay and a little bit of ray-tracing. You’ll also get access to the previous generation thanks to cross buy. If you already own the original on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll receive a PlayStation 5 or X|S edition as appropriate for free. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S editions include a Performance Mode, targeting 4K resolutions with 60 fps. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X also include a Quality Mode, which boasts a 4K resolution, 30 fps, and high-quality effects and shadows thanks to ray-tracing.
VIDEO GAMES
techaeris.com

Razer’s new colourful console accessories match Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Typically speaking, a lot of third-party console accessories come in black or white. Every once in a while, a new colourway is announced but outside of officially licensed products, it can be difficult to match accessories with your gaming console. Last week, Razer announced a set of new colourful console accessories for the Xbox and PlayStation that match first-party controllers and the consoles themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Perspective

New PS4 Firmware Grants Your Console A Long And Healthy Life

The Death Of Your CMOS Battery No Longer Spells Doom For Your PS4. In the spring it was discovered that the pending shutdown of the parts of the PlayStation Network which serve PS4 and PS3 would mean the eventual death of all PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4s. Without the store to communicate with, the next time the CMOS battery on either of those devices went, they would not have anywhere to retrieve the correct time from and would therefore refuse to play any games, regardless of the fact you own them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is New World on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console?

Amazon’s brand-new MMORPG, New World, is taking the PC platform by storm right now. Unlike a lot of modern MMO games, however, it isn’t free to play. This immediate barrier to entry has a lot of gamers wondering if they can play via a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription. So, is New World on Xbox Game Pass for PC? Is it playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for XGP subscribers? Here’s the latest on the New World Game Pass status.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Handheld Vacuums

Doing household chores like vacuuming is never high on anyone’s list. But with pets and children, dust, dirt, and more can easily accumulate where a regular vacuum can’t reach. Thankfully, there are a number of great handheld vacuums that are portable and can help you clean almost anywhere in your...
ELECTRONICS
dexerto.com

Best Fallout New Vegas console commands on PC

The Fallout New Vegas console commands are incredibly useful. Here are the best ones you can use to enhance your wasteland wandering. The Fallout New Vegas console commands have helped maintain the games longevity, as despite coming out in 2010, the title is still very popular on PC. The game’s development was farmed out to Obsidian while Bethesda worked on projects like Skyrim. Yet the Courier’s adventure through the Mojave Wasteland remains one of the most celebrated Fallout experiences of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Review: ‘Almost too close to the original’

Diablo 2 is one of those monolithic games that stand as a pillar in the history of gaming. When it was released on PC in 2000, it changed the CRPG paradigm and set the standards for loot tiers and generation that many games still follow today. Diablo 2: Resurrected looks to preserve all the aspects that made the original so groundbreaking while updating the visuals for modern resolutions.
VIDEO GAMES
Liliputing

Lenovo Legion Play leaked: Handheld game console running Android

Lenovo may be developing an Android-powered handheld gaming device called the Lenovo Legion Play. The company hasn’t officially announce the Legion Play yet, and might never do so, but a set of images found on the Lenovo website indicate that the company was at least considering introducing the handheld game console earlier this year. It’s one of two mobile gaming device I found hidden on Lenovo’s website.
TECHNOLOGY
SVG

Warzone's New Realism Battle Royale Mode Explained

"Call of Duty: Warzone" is one of the most popular battle royale games, only being beaten out by "Fortnite" in a recent survey. The free-to-play game recently added in a new type of game mode recently — Realism Battle Royale. For many battle royale games, it's hard to introduce new...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

These Dell gaming laptop deals are almost too good to be true

Here at Digital Trends, we like to think we know gamers, and gamers know exactly what they’re looking for, which is why we’re certain you’ll find something to your liking in these gaming laptop deals, Dell laptop deals and gaming monitor deals. And right now, at Dell, you can score more than $300 off of some of the best gaming laptops, like the G15 and the Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop. Check out these deals:
COMPUTERS
SVG

SVG

502
Followers
3K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy