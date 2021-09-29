This New Handheld Console Is Almost Too Tiny
2021 has been a great year for portable systems. It's simultaneously seen a resurgence of interest in retro systems, which have captured the hearts and wallets of gamers. The mere rumor of N64 games on Switch making fans go wild, signaling interest in older technology. Luckily, there's a new console on the block that combines the gaming community's love of handhelds with their affinity for retro games. Meet Thumby, the handheld console that's smaller than your thumb — but still takes two thumbs to play.www.svg.com
