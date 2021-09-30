CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Scientology’s introductory test goes viral on TikTok after user videos herself taking it

By Harriet Sinclair
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dcf2E_0cBkxbLq00

A personality test used by the Church of Scientology has gone viral after a TikTok user shared a video of herself taking the quiz.

The Oxford Capacity Analysis (OCA), which has no affiliation whatsoever with Oxford University, claims it “identifies the 10 vital personality traits that influence your entire future”.

TikTok user Jordana1999 shared a video of herself taking the test, captioning the post “it’s so long but worth it tbh”, which garnered more than 2.5 million views.

Questions that popped up on the video shared by Jordan included “Do you bite your fingernails?”, and “Do children irritate you?”.

According to the Church of Scientology: “Most of our lives we’ve been taught to believe that personality is a genetic trait that cannot be changed, and that you just have to “deal with it.” This simply is not true. The fact is, you can change your personality and become a much better, happier version of yourself that faces and conquers the challenges of life with knowledge and ease—the real you.”

@jordana1999

it’s so long but worth it tbh #scientology

♬ original sound - christina

In a later post, Jordana appeared gobsmacked that her post had gone viral and revealed that she had received DMs from people telling her she was now “famous” in the Scientology world.

@jordana1999

just tell tom cruise to gimme a call thanks 😘

♬ original sound - Alex and Jon

And the test, which has been widely criticised for having no basis whatsoever in science and is merely used to suggest to people that they have issues only Scientology can solve, has reportedly gained hundreds of extra participants according to some involved in the Scientology Church.

One Scientology follower, Angela Garcia, wrote on her Facebook: “This TicToc video is going around right now, was seen so far by over 2.4 million people, especially in Germany and created a wave of people sending in OCA tests! Several hundred OCA tests came in to a few German Orgs today!wow! Power of social media!!”

However it was not possible to ascertain whether the volume of tests had indeed increased, or whether such an increase had been a result of Jordana’s TikTok post.

Comments / 51

WorkHarderCryLess
5d ago

Great, now they have a new spokes person for that generation that didn’t really have one already. I read those personality tests are skyrocketing now. This generation is so easily persuaded by things on social media

Reply(1)
24
empath
4d ago

SouthPark has a great episode on Scientology. Absolutely hysterical. They also show what they actually believe. Once again. Absolutely hysterical.

Reply
22
Roar
5d ago

At a fair in Florida these so-called fake religion had these brass globes that you held and they would read your personality which was all fake all they were reading was in skin residence which would change with sweat, salt contact on your skin and temperature all fake

Reply(20)
9
Related
International Business Times

Pregnant Woman Performs DIY Abortion Using Kitchen Utensils After Watching YouTube Videos

A 24-year-old woman in India allegedly performed an abortion on herself at home with the help of kitchen utensils, guided by YouTube videos. The woman, who became pregnant after being raped by her boyfriend, underwent a self-induced abortion in the seventh month of her pregnancy. The police have launched an investigation into the incident that happened in the state of Maharashtra, The Times Of India reported.
TV & VIDEOS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

An Indigenous TikTok user in the Amazon posted a video of herself eating beetle larva. Now she has 6 million followers.

TATUYO INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY, Brazil - In the middle of the Amazon forest, along the banks of the Rio Negro, a young woman in face paint was bored. The coronavirus pandemic had cut off the flow of visitors, further isolating this Indigenous village, accessible only by boat. So Cunhaporanga Tatuyo, 22, was passing her days, phone in hand, trying to learn the ways of TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#The Church Of Scientology#Oca#Oxford University#The Scientology Church
toofab.com

YouTuber Deletes Channel After Accidentally Posting Outtake Forcing Son to Cry Over Dying Dog

"Act like you're crying." YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after accidentally uploading what can only be described as the most cringeworthy video ever. The 30-year-old "beauty and lifestyle content creator," who boasted half a million subscribers and another 100k Instagram followers, disappeared from social media after she was caught coaching her 9-year-old son to cry over their dying dog.
PETS
dexerto.com

Who is the evil toddler on TikTok? Viral video explained

A certain adorable baby dubbed the “evil toddler” has gone viral from the Beleaf N’ Family TikTok page for some of his hilarious antics. One of TikTok’s most time-honored trends is babies pulling hilarious stunts, and the new baby, properly nicknamed the “evil toddler”, has joined the pantheon of munchkins.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Grazia

A Photographer Deleted Her Friend’s Wedding Pictures In Front Of Them After Getting Annoyed - And It’s Divided The Internet

Another day, another viral .. Forum 'Am I the Asshole' (an online space to find out if you are in the wrong in an argument) was buzzing with over 2,000 comments. The engagement stems from user Icy Reserve 6995 story and question. The user posed the question’ Am I the asshole for deleting my friend’s wedding pictures in front of them?’ Now, this statement without context does sound very savage – but let’s get into the story for a fair understanding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

TikToker exposes cheating boyfriend after overhearing phone conversation

At times, the power of TikTok can be truly remarkable. In this case, one woman used the platform to her advantage by taking her 275K followers in a quest to track down a woman whose boyfriend had cheated on her. In the viral clip that has racked a staggering 4.5 million views, the TikToker (@itsnisrin) urged the unsuspecting woman to direct message her. It showed Nis on the train, along with a hand animation pointing to where the alleged cheater was seated. She explained that she had overheard a conversation between Destiny’s boyfriend and his friends on the train...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Rihanna Pregnant

An image shared on Facebook over 43,000 times allegedly shows singer Rihanna pregnant. The image has been altered to make it appear like Rihanna has a baby bump. She has not announced a pregnancy as of press time. Fact Check:. Rihanna attended the Met Gala on Sept. 13, where she...
CELEBRITIES
valleynewslive.com

Local restaurant goes viral, gains 1.5 million views on TikTok

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local family-run restaurant, Stone Town Grill, gained worldwide attention after a TikTok gained 1.5 million views. Marty and Jessica Larghe opened Stone Town Grill last November, a dream years in the making. However, their start however was bogged down by the pandemic. “It’s...
WEST FARGO, ND
The Independent

The Independent

270K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy