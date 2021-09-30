Scientology’s introductory test goes viral on TikTok after user videos herself taking it

A personality test used by the Church of Scientology has gone viral after a TikTok user shared a video of herself taking the quiz.

The Oxford Capacity Analysis (OCA), which has no affiliation whatsoever with Oxford University, claims it “identifies the 10 vital personality traits that influence your entire future”.

TikTok user Jordana1999 shared a video of herself taking the test, captioning the post “it’s so long but worth it tbh”, which garnered more than 2.5 million views.

Questions that popped up on the video shared by Jordan included “Do you bite your fingernails?”, and “Do children irritate you?”.

According to the Church of Scientology: “Most of our lives we’ve been taught to believe that personality is a genetic trait that cannot be changed, and that you just have to “deal with it.” This simply is not true. The fact is, you can change your personality and become a much better, happier version of yourself that faces and conquers the challenges of life with knowledge and ease—the real you.”

In a later post, Jordana appeared gobsmacked that her post had gone viral and revealed that she had received DMs from people telling her she was now “famous” in the Scientology world.

And the test, which has been widely criticised for having no basis whatsoever in science and is merely used to suggest to people that they have issues only Scientology can solve, has reportedly gained hundreds of extra participants according to some involved in the Scientology Church.

One Scientology follower, Angela Garcia, wrote on her Facebook: “This TicToc video is going around right now, was seen so far by over 2.4 million people, especially in Germany and created a wave of people sending in OCA tests! Several hundred OCA tests came in to a few German Orgs today!wow! Power of social media!!”

However it was not possible to ascertain whether the volume of tests had indeed increased, or whether such an increase had been a result of Jordana’s TikTok post.