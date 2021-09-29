CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teams poised to win the ACC football championship with Clemson vulnerable and the conference up for grabs

By Chip Patterson
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly eight of the 56 regular-season ACC league games scheduled have been played, and already the preseason favorites in the Atlantic (Clemson) and Coastal (North Carolina) Divisions have combined for three losses. Suddenly the league that appeared to have a predetermined championship game with two top-10 teams is wide open, and there's more than a handful of schools that are thrilled for the opportunity to snap Clemson's streak of six-straight ACC championships.

