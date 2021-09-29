CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Misinformation leads to animosity toward health care workers

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLQqv_0cBkxBb400

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A constant barrage of misinformation has Idaho health care workers facing increased animosity from some patients and community members.

Officials with Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene say some nurses are scared to go to the grocery store unless they've changed out of scrubs because they get accosted by angry residents.

Brian Whitlock with the Idaho Hospital Association says similar instances are happening across the state.

Whitlock says health care providers aren't upset with misinformed patients.

They're frustrated with the people who propagate the misinformation because it's costing lives.

State health officials say the state will help hospitals boost security if needed.

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
