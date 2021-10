The pandemic, reports Mac Prichard, isn't over. And neither is the region's labor shortage. "Employers tell us that they get fewer applications and it takes longer to fill jobs," said Prichard, whose Mac's List is both a jobs board and an employment trends tracker. "And it’s happening across all sectors. At Mac’s List, we see companies repost jobs several times, extend application deadlines, and do more outreach via job alerts and featured advertising. And to get candidates, many hiring managers offer cash bonuses, flexible schedules, and remote work options."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO