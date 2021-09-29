Georgia State, feds establish National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention
ATLANTA — Georgia State University has partnered with the federal government to open the National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention. The center was established after Amanda Gilmore and Shannon Self-Brown, both staff professors in the school’s Health Policy & Behavioral Sciences Department, received a second year of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense’s sexual assault prevention and response office.www.albanyherald.com
