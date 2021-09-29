CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Book of Boba Fett' Finally Reveals a Release Date on Disney+

By Carly Lane
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has finally confirmed a release date for the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff from The Mandalorian that sees the titular bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) returning to the planet of Tatooine to assert his authority over the territory that was formerly ruled by the Hutt crime family. Official poster art was also revealed for the upcoming series, which will premiere December 29 exclusively on Disney+.

