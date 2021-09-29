'The Book of Boba Fett' Finally Reveals a Release Date on Disney+

In the history of modern cinema, there have been a slew of methods and fads to attract audiences to the theater. Gimmicks like eye-popping 3D, large format widescreen and immersive 4D motion seating have turned a simple trip to the movies into an experience that cannot be replicated in the comfort of one’s own home. Event films have also necessitated themselves to be viewed on as large a screen as possible through lavish grand scale productions and stories too big for the small screen. From the mid-20th century to now, studios have found ways to treat movie-goers to a spectacle unlike any other to compete with the advent of television and streaming’s convenience. One such method uses television’s appeal not as a competitor, but as an asset.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO