Lee County grad Tory Carter makes NFL debut with Tennessee Titans

By From Staff Reports
Albany Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee County graduate Tory Carter made his NFL debut this past Sunday with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans’ 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts was the first regular-season game action for the 22-year-old fullback, who made the Tennessee roster as a rookie free agent after being passed over in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 229-pounder was activated from the Titans’ Practice Squad for the Colts game, and saw action on special teams and at fullback.

