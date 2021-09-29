Mary L. Schumacher, age 53, of Annandale, died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Buffalo Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale with Fr. John Meyer as Celebrant. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. The service was live-streamed on the funeral home website. Mary Lynn Harvey was born October 27, 1967 to Rick and Mary (Finch) Harvey on the Army base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. As an Army family, they moved frequently before settling in Delano. She graduated from Delano High School in 1986. She furthered her education at North Hennepin. On October 26, 1991, she was united in marriage to Joseph E. Schumacher at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Medina. After their marriage, they moved to Eden Valley prior to moving to Annandale in 1998. Mary worked for numerous years in admitting at Meeker County Memorial Hospital. She dedicated 19 years to St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale as the Youth Faith Formation Director. She recently started as the activities director at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Mary was also a Color Street associate and loved to share the latest nail sets with her friends. Mary thoroughly enjoyed her job at the church to help guide many of St. Ignatius’s youth on their faith journey. Mary treasured the time she was able to spend with her family and friends. She cherished her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Joe of Annandale; children, Kate (Bryce) Bauernschmitt of Watkins, Alex Schumacher (fiancee, Emily Dockendorf) of Monticello, and Grace Schumacher (significant other, Jack McCoy) of Waite Park; 3 adoring grandchildren, Addy, Max, and Charlotte; parents, Rick and Mary of Branson, MO; siblings, Kris Harvey of Branson, MO and Rachel (Rob) Peck of Spokane, WA; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Alex Schumacher, Bryce Bauernschmitt, Jack McCoy, Kurtis Schumacher, Don Tomann, Bill Schmidt, Kris Harvey and Rob Peck served as casket bearers. St. Ignatius Music Ministry provided music for the service. Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Obituary, Guestbook, Video Tribute, and Funeral Webcast online at dingmannfuneral.com.