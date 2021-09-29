Rapper Nas Receives Key from his Hometown of Queens

Receiving the honor on Sept.23, New York native rapper Nas was given the key to his borough of Queens. This took place at Forest Hill Stadium in a celebration called City Harvest. For one thing, it’s a festival that gathers funds to help those in need of food during the pandemic. Nas went on social media to thank the borough president, Donovan Richards. He captioned the Instagram post, “Great concert night with @cityharvestnyc,” wrote the artist. “Thank you to everyone who pulled up in the rain! And to @drichardsqns for my key and my day in Queens, September 23rd. Queens Stand up!”