Hans-Joachim Watzke has reiterated that a decision has not yet been made on whether or not Erling Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund next summer. Erling Haaland’s future continues to be the subject of constant speculation, with several big clubs across Europe lining up for his signature. Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Sunday that a decision on the striker’s future beyond the end of the season has not yet been made. And the key lies in the hands of the 21 year old.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO