Waverly, MN

Dolores K. Broll

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolores K. Broll, age 95, of Buffalo, formerly of Maple Lake, Park Rapids, and Waverly, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Park View Terrace in Buffalo. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Heartland Evangelical Free Church, Annandale with Pastor Denny Johnson officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Dolores Katherine Peitz was born on June 5, 1926 in Watkins, the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Loch) Peitz. She married Myron Broll on October 19, 1943 and was blessed with 11 children. Dolores was a kind, caring loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved to entertain, be an advocate of her faith, travel, flowers, and spend time with her family. She is survived by her children, Bill, Carol-Ann (Tom) Dalbec, Donnie (friend, JoAnne) Colleen (John) Juetten, Sharon (Allan) Lindahl, Marleen (Fred) Geyen, Dan (Kathie), David (Lori), and Cathy (Kevin) Sterner; brother, Alvin (Marcella) Peitz; sister, Darlene Kohl; sister-in-law, Sophie Peitz; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kay and James Scott; son, James; grandchildren, Cindi, Brian, and Casey; daughter-in-law, Judy; brother, Wilfred; and brother-in-law, Robert Kohl. Dolores’s granddaughters, Lynn Broll, Barb Scearcy, Kari Strandberg, Catina Broll, Stacy Petersheim, and Janie Geyen will serve as pallbearers with Amy Broll and Anna Broll as honorary pallbearers. Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Obituary, Guestbook and Funeral Webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

www.annandaleadvocate.com

