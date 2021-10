Our JJHS Student of the week is Paola Gonzalez. Paola is an 8th grader whose favorite subject is English. She was nominated by Mrs. Morgan who says "She is a self starter in class, works hard to keep her work done and stay on track, she also assists other students and is a good classroom contributor." Paola is the daughter of Brissa Cononado and Jamie Gonzalez. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family.

