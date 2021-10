U.S. House Speaker (D-California) announced that the House vote on the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been delayed to Thursday, Sept. 30. According to a press release from the Speaker's office, the House will begin debate on the legislation today and will vote on it by Thursday—when surface transportation authorization is set to expire. "This week is a week of opportunity, as we work to keep government open, conclude negotiations on the Build Back Better Act and advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework," Pelosi said in a statement.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO