Doris A. Nicka, age 86, of Annandale, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Annandale Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. David Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale. Services will be livestreamed on the Dingmann Funeral Care website. Doris Ann Anderson was born August 21, 1935 in Wood Lake, MN to Norman and Esther (Olson) Anderson. She graduated from Bloomington Lincoln High School. On August 15, 1955, she was united in marriage to Marshall Nicka in Norwood, IA. They made their home in South Haven. Along with her husband, Doris owned and operated the Midway Inn in South Haven from 1954-1972 and Nicka School Bus Service from 1967-1978. In addition to being a business operator, Doris also worked for the US Postal Service for 32 years as a Post Office Clerk in both South Haven and Annandale, retiring in 2000. In retirement, she enjoyed spending her winters in Arizona. Doris was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale and the South Haven VFW Auxiliary. Doris enjoyed listening to country music, playing pull tabs, and watching Little House on the Prairie. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, spunk, and her pride in her family. Doris is survived by her children, John (Brenda) Nicka of South Haven, Jeff Nicka of Annandale, and Jackie (Tom) Anderson of Annandale; grandchildren, Dustin, Kirby, and Morgan Nicka and Alyssa Anderson; great-grandchildren, Lyle, Sofiyah, Ava, and Milo; sisters and brother, Ruth Anderson of Maple Grove, Larry (Barb) Anderson of Bloomington, and Julie (Tom) Stinson of Valley Center, CA; brother-in-law, Jim Peterson; sisters-in-law, Donna Anderson, Deloris McPadden, and Dorothy Kotila. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; parents, Norman and Esther Anderson; brothers, Norman “Gus”, Jimmy and Curt Anderson; and sister, Norma Peterson. The casket bearers will be Ben and Joe Anderson, Erica Stark, Dustin, Kirby and Morgan Nicka, Alyssa Anderson and Ann Muff. The honorary casket bearers will be Dean Schmidt, Lyle, Sofiyah, Ava, and Milo Nicka. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale.