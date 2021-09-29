CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annandale, MN

Doris A. Nicka

By annandaleadmin
annandaleadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris A. Nicka, age 86, of Annandale, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Annandale Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. David Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale. Services will be livestreamed on the Dingmann Funeral Care website. Doris Ann Anderson was born August 21, 1935 in Wood Lake, MN to Norman and Esther (Olson) Anderson. She graduated from Bloomington Lincoln High School. On August 15, 1955, she was united in marriage to Marshall Nicka in Norwood, IA. They made their home in South Haven. Along with her husband, Doris owned and operated the Midway Inn in South Haven from 1954-1972 and Nicka School Bus Service from 1967-1978. In addition to being a business operator, Doris also worked for the US Postal Service for 32 years as a Post Office Clerk in both South Haven and Annandale, retiring in 2000. In retirement, she enjoyed spending her winters in Arizona. Doris was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale and the South Haven VFW Auxiliary. Doris enjoyed listening to country music, playing pull tabs, and watching Little House on the Prairie. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, spunk, and her pride in her family. Doris is survived by her children, John (Brenda) Nicka of South Haven, Jeff Nicka of Annandale, and Jackie (Tom) Anderson of Annandale; grandchildren, Dustin, Kirby, and Morgan Nicka and Alyssa Anderson; great-grandchildren, Lyle, Sofiyah, Ava, and Milo; sisters and brother, Ruth Anderson of Maple Grove, Larry (Barb) Anderson of Bloomington, and Julie (Tom) Stinson of Valley Center, CA; brother-in-law, Jim Peterson; sisters-in-law, Donna Anderson, Deloris McPadden, and Dorothy Kotila. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; parents, Norman and Esther Anderson; brothers, Norman “Gus”, Jimmy and Curt Anderson; and sister, Norma Peterson. The casket bearers will be Ben and Joe Anderson, Erica Stark, Dustin, Kirby and Morgan Nicka, Alyssa Anderson and Ann Muff. The honorary casket bearers will be Dean Schmidt, Lyle, Sofiyah, Ava, and Milo Nicka. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale.

www.annandaleadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Annandale, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
South Haven, MN
Annandale, MN
Obituaries
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Anderson
Person
Alyssa Anderson
Person
Curt Anderson
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy