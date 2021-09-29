CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal Hills Elementary closes for the day due to elevated carbon monoxide levels

By Emily Venuti
 8 days ago

VESTAL, NY – Vestal Hills Elementary School has closed for the day out of precaution.

In a statement from the district, elevated levels of carbon monoxide was found in the building.

The situation is being investigated by the district’s Facilities and Operations staff.

Families of students were notified, and children not able to go home were taken to the African Road auditorium until their caretakers could pick them up.

