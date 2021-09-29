CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders urges House to reject infrastructure bill without strong reconciliation bill

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders has joined other progressive lawmakers worried social programs could be left behind and that the reconciliation bill won’t pass. Sanders, I-Vermont, says if the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes on its own Thursday, it would violate an agreement reached within the House Democratic Caucus. He also said it would end all leverage to pass a major reconciliation bill.

