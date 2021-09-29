CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler County, FL

Imagine School celebrates 'Dads Take Your Child to School Day'

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the fifth year that Imagine School at Town Center has participated in Florida’s Initiative “Dads Take Your Child to School Day,” which took place on Wednesday, Sept. 22. “Although we had to pivot from the indoor festivities from years past, it was important for us to still offer this for our families and take part in this needed initiative,” said LaToya Taite-Headspeth, Registrar/Campus Correspondent. This year’s “drive thru” event was full of smiling faces, and as dads dropped their children off in the car rider line, they received a grab-and-go Daddy Success Toolkit, which included some resources and tips for dad as well as a breakfast muffin.

www.news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Flagler County, FL
Society
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy