Imagine School celebrates 'Dads Take Your Child to School Day'

This is the fifth year that Imagine School at Town Center has participated in Florida’s Initiative “Dads Take Your Child to School Day,” which took place on Wednesday, Sept. 22. “Although we had to pivot from the indoor festivities from years past, it was important for us to still offer this for our families and take part in this needed initiative,” said LaToya Taite-Headspeth, Registrar/Campus Correspondent. This year’s “drive thru” event was full of smiling faces, and as dads dropped their children off in the car rider line, they received a grab-and-go Daddy Success Toolkit, which included some resources and tips for dad as well as a breakfast muffin.