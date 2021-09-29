FLAGLER HUMANE SOCIETY Keep puppies, kittens safe from parasites

You can’t beat the excitement of getting a new puppy or kitten. The cuteness! The puppy breath! The kitten playing with a toy! The worms! Wait. What? Worms? Internal parasites are included in that puppy or kitten package. So what do you do now that you have the new puppy or kitten? Puppies or kittens should be set up on a vaccination and deworming schedule from the age of 8 weeks old. Let’s talk about internal parasites and what you can do to rid your new family member of them.